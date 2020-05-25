Pictures: How Southern California Commemorated Memorial Day

This Memorial Day is a little different than years' past. With social distancing and loosening Stay-at-Home orders still in effect, many people gathered
virtually or took to the skies to pay tribute to veterans across the country. Here is how SoCal honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice on a Memorial Day unlike any other:
A view of the D-Day Doll in Riverside on May 25, 2020. The D-Day Doll is one of the vintage planes flying over the Inland Empire, Orange and Los Angeles counties.
A view of the D-Day Doll in Riverside on May 25, 2020. It is one of the vintage planes will fly over the Inland Empire, Orange and Los Angeles counties.
The inside the World War II-era D-Day Doll, a paratrooper and cargo plane now based in Riverside.
Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing Operations Manager Bill Prosser shows off signatures from veterans stored at the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing Operations museum in Riverside.
Heromsa Beach city cautioned residents to social distancing this Memorial Day.
One of the vintage planes will fly over the Inland Empire, Orange and Los Angeles counties.
A view of the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing Operations museum in Riverside.
Historic artifacts stored at the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing Operations museum.
An American Flag at the Wisdom Tree.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 25: A family watches a historic plane flyover on Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on May 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. In an effort to promote social distancing due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) decided not to host public events for Memorial Day, including any groups placing gravesite flags. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)