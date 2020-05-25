Find Your Memorial Day Virtual Observance Now

What to Know Forest Lawn's livestream starts at 10 a.m.

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park will livestream its event at 2:45 p.m.

UCLA and Rose Hills are asking people to observe the day, either by moving in the memory of a fallen hero or by sharing a photo

Perhaps you've spent the last several Memorial Days in Canoga Park, watching the annual parade, or at the Palm Springs Air Museum, joining the traditional carnation drop, or calling upon the Queen Mary for its veteran-focused events.

Events surrounding the late-May remembrance have been cancelled in 2020, due to the pandemic, and places that would typically be open for Memorial Day visitors are temporarily shuttered.

But there are ways to mark the day, even as you refrain from joining with others, in person, to pay homage to those who served.

Look for a livestream from Forest Lawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 25. "The celebration will feature a bagpipe trio and veterans who have served in various branches of the military will be speaking along with community leaders." It's free to tune in.

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park will stream its 30th annual Memorial Day program from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. on May 25. "The Memorial Day program will include live music, a moment of silence, a flyover, and an address by Retired Air Force Colonel Jerry Knotts to commemorate and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice."

And both UCLA Veterans Resource Center and Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary is asking people at home to hold their own personal virtual remembrances and reflection-filled moments.

UCLA's "Miles for Memorial Day" happening "... is open to the community and encourages them to walk, swim, bike, run, or do any physical activity that allows them to accumulate miles over the Memorial Weekend. Participants are encouraged to submit the miles with a photo on Instagram and use the hashtag: #uclamiles4memorialday."

And Rose Hills would like to see any photographs you'd like to share, images that pay tribute to fallen heroes.

For more information on the Rose Hills event, which will feature a "patriotic collection" of photos on the venue's Facebook page, start here.