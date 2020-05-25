SocialEats Has a Deal for Veterans, Health Workers

What to Know Monday, May 25

Third Street Promenade, for takeout or delivery

Veterans and hospitals will receive a discount; use code INTHISTOGETHER

So you meant to make your way to the store, to find all of the fixings and sides and barbecue sauces and various toppers for a backyard barbecue or picnic?

But the store eluded you? Or, rather, you just didn't get out of the house?

Plenty of restaurants will be serving the community on Memorial Day 2020, with pick-up and delivery options.

And if you're in the Santa Monica neck of the woods, take note: SocialEats, the stylish and petite public market on Third Street Promenade, has a number of special things happening on May 25, 2020.

Which is Memorial Day, yes.

If you're a veteran, select restaurants within SocialEats are offering 50% off on Memorial Day; just check when you order.

Healthcare heroes, too, are in the gratitude spotlight.

"To honor military veterans and frontline workers who serve our communities, SocialEats will also provide a 50% veterans discount at participating restaurants, and FREE DELIVERY to hospitals within Santa Monica with 50% off online orders at www.ordersocialeats.com. Use promo code: INTHISTOGETHER (Order minimum $10 for delivery)."

Also happening? There's a cool-down collaboration on, with Stella Artois, all to introduce the label's new Summer Solstice Lager.

The brew will be folded into a few special meals found around SocialEats, including Azule Taqueria's Stella Solstice Siesta (think one Stella Solstice Lager, chips and guacamole, and a trio of tacos for fourteen bucks) and Pop!s Barbecue Box (the deal: "eight Creekstone Beef or Impossible Foods Patties, buns and toppings to grill and make your own for $22 – add a 6 pack of Summer Solstice for $12").