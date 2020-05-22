Several Original Farmers Market Merchants Just Reopened

What to Know Open daily for "Groceries and Prepared Meals To-Go"

10 a.m. to 7 p.m., though some merchants are open earlier or later

Third & Fairfax

The open-air, history-famous public market located at the corner of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue?

The Original Farmers Market has remained open, all spring long, to serve its customers during the pandemic closures.

But not every merchant observed open hours during the early weeks; rather, some spots were still available for takeout and delivery, like Du-par's Restaurant & Bakery, while others temporarily shuttered.

Several of those merchants just reopened, and while dining at the market isn't yet available, you can stop by your favorite shop to find a gyro for dinner at Moishe's, a toy for your child at Kip's, or even a few bottles of hot sauce at Light My Fire.

The list of just-reopened merchants includes Magee's Kitchen (if you're thinking of a hearty turkey plate or perhaps some of that famous horseradish), T&Y Bakery (for all of your pastry needs), and Pampas Grill (where Brazilian-style bites abound).

As for the merchants that have remained open? They're plentiful and include Nonna's Empanadas, Patsy's Pizza, and Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market.

The Original Farmers Market stayed a bit more low-key for a few weeks in March, April and May, but it is now filling out again as tenant after tenant returns to serve longtime fans as well as people who've recently discovered the pleasures of shopping for supper under the open sky.

For all of the returning merchants, hours, safety polices, and more, stroll by the Original Farmers Market site now.