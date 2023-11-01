Scenes from the 2023 West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

After a two-year absence, the Halloween revelry returned to the streets of West Hollywood.

Thousands of people were part of the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval Tuesday when the costume/street party returned to Santa Monica Boulevard. The event along a one-mile stretch of the street between North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard featured elaborate costumes.

Scroll for images.

8 photos
1/8
Getty
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023.
2/8
Getty
TOPSHOT – Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
3/8
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
4/8
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
5/8
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
6/8
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
7/8
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
8/8
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

HalloweenWest Hollywood

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead
Photos: Lewiston, Maine, shooting leaves more than a dozen dead
Photos: ‘Eras Tour' menu at Cafe Landwer in Century City
Photos: ‘Eras Tour' menu at Cafe Landwer in Century City
Photos: Israel-Hamas War
Photos: Israel-Hamas War
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us