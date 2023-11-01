Scenes from the 2023 West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

After a two-year absence, the Halloween revelry returned to the streets of West Hollywood.
Thousands of people were part of the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval Tuesday when the costume/street party returned to Santa Monica Boulevard. The event along a one-mile stretch of the street between North Doheny Drive and North La Cienega Boulevard featured elaborate costumes.
Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023.
TOPSHOT – Revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, in West Hollywood, California, on October 31, 2023. The Halloween festival is making a return after a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
