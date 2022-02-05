Super Bowl LVI Merchandise: The Best Team Apparel For The Rams and Bengals

For the first time in nearly 30 years the Super Bowl is back in Los Angeles. Commemorate the moment by purchasing your Super Bowl merchandise at the official NFL team store inside the LA Convention Center.

The Super Bowl has returned to Los Angeles for the first time in 29 years and the City of Angels is ready to celebrate.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on February 13th and no matter which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy after the big game fans will have plenty to cheer for and plenty of apparel to look good while doing it.

Whether you're a Rams or Bengals fan, or a diehard of another NFL team, the league's official team store located inside the LA Convention Center has something for you. Even if you're not going to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, you can still deck yourself out in Super Bowl gear as you head to your favorite party.

The NFL's official team store has everything from jerseys, t-shirts, pennants, coffee mugs, pants, jackets, hats, toys, and more.

The official merchandise is brought to you by licensed companies like Nike, New Era, FOCO, '47 Brand, Tommy Bahama, and more.

NBC LA got a sneak peek of the NFL Fan Shop at the LA convention center before it opened to the public on Saturday. The store will be open until Super Bowl Sunday. No matter who you're rooting for, this gear will get the win.