Super Bowl LVI Merchandise: The Best Team Apparel For The Rams and Bengals

By Michael Duarte

For the first time in nearly 30 years the Super Bowl is back in Los Angeles. Commemorate the moment by purchasing your Super Bowl merchandise at the official NFL team store inside the LA Convention Center.

The Super Bowl has returned to Los Angeles for the first time in 29 years and the City of Angels is ready to celebrate.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on February 13th and no matter which team hoists the Lombardi Trophy after the big game fans will have plenty to cheer for and plenty of apparel to look good while doing it.

Whether you're a Rams or Bengals fan, or a diehard of another NFL team, the league's official team store located inside the LA Convention Center has something for you. Even if you're not going to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, you can still deck yourself out in Super Bowl gear as you head to your favorite party.

The NFL's official team store has everything from jerseys, t-shirts, pennants, coffee mugs, pants, jackets, hats, toys, and more.

The official merchandise is brought to you by licensed companies like Nike, New Era, FOCO, '47 Brand, Tommy Bahama, and more.

NBC LA got a sneak peek of the NFL Fan Shop at the LA convention center before it opened to the public on Saturday. The store will be open until Super Bowl Sunday. No matter who you're rooting for, this gear will get the win.

36 photos
1/36
The entrance to the NFL's official team store featuring Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals jerseys. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
2/36
Nike official Super Bowl merchandise. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
3/36
More of the official Nike Super Bowl LVI collection. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
4/36
Super Bowl LVI football (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
5/36
Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles football (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
6/36
Check out this amazing Los Angeles themed official Super Bowl LVI jacket. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
7/36
Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles jersey. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
8/36
Super Bowl LVI letterman jacket with all 55 previous Super Bowl logos. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
9/36
SX collection Super Bowl LVI sweatshirts. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
10/36
Super Bowl LVI t-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
11/36
Origins collection of Super Bowl LVI gear including this cool Los Angeles jacket. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
12/36
Super Bowl LVI t-shirts and sweatshirts. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
13/36
Super Bowl LVI women's t-shirts. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
14/36
Super Bowl LVI t-shirts. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
15/36
Super Bowl LVI t-shirts. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
16/36
Vineyard's official Super Bowl LVI collection. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
17/36
Tommy Bahama Super Bowl LVI collection. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
18/36
Super Bowl LVI pennants, towels, and ticket holders. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
19/36
Super Bowl LVI Bengals and Rams custom blanket. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
20/36
Official Super Bowl LVI items like towels, water bottles, license plate frames, hats, stickers, bobbleheads, bottle openers, pennants, and helmets. courtesy of (Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
21/36
Super Bowl LVI bedroom collection. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
22/36
Super Bowl LVI Bengals and Rams coffee mugs and holders. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
23/36
Super Bowl LVI Bengals gear. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
24/36
Super Bowl LVI Los Angeles Rams hats. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
25/36
Super Bowl LVI Los Angeles Rams hats. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
26/36
Super Bowl LVI Cincinnati Bengals hats. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
27/36
Super Bowl LVI hats. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
28/36
Super Bowl LVI Bengals and Rams caricature t-shirts. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
29/36
Super Bowl LVI Bengals and Rams t-shirts. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
30/36
Rams t-shirts with Super Bowl LVI logo patch. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
31/36
Rams memorabilia including an autographed Aaron Donald. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
32/36
Autographed Rams and Bengals footballs. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
33/36
Super Bowl LVI Bengals and Rams helmets t-shirt. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
34/36
Super Bowl LVI Rams stuffed animals. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
35/36
Super Bowl LVI Los Angeles Rams t-shirts and letterman jacket. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)
36/36
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI women's t-shirt. (courtesy of Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA)

