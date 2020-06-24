The Flamboyant Cuttlefish Is Back to Wow the Aquarium

Humans can be described as flamboyant, a marvelous and rare designation, and we can even choose claim the word for ourselves, if we are confident, flamboyant, and truly awesome enough.

But there are only a few earthlings that come with the title already intact, and one of those fabulously flamboyant earthlings happens to have eight limbs, a brain "shaped like a doughnut," and the ability to change hues in an instant.

It's the flamboyant cuttlefish, a strange and spectacular sea critter that is always a big hit with aquarium visitors. And the surreal cephalopods have just gone on view again at The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

Feeling the flamboyance? Check out some close-ups of this cool and otherworldly creature now. Even squee-ier? There are baby flamboyant cuttlefish on view, too. Find these fanciful fishes in the Tropical Pacific Jewels area.