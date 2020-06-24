The Flamboyant Cuttlefish Is Back to Wow the Aquarium

By Alysia Gray Painter

Humans can be described as flamboyant, a marvelous and rare designation, and we can even choose claim the word for ourselves, if we are confident, flamboyant, and truly awesome enough.

But there are only a few earthlings that come with the title already intact, and one of those fabulously flamboyant earthlings happens to have eight limbs, a brain "shaped like a doughnut," and the ability to change hues in an instant.

It's the flamboyant cuttlefish, a strange and spectacular sea critter that is always a big hit with aquarium visitors. And the surreal cephalopods have just gone on view again at The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

Feeling the flamboyance? Check out some close-ups of this cool and otherworldly creature now. Even squee-ier? There are baby flamboyant cuttlefish on view, too. Find these fanciful fishes in the Tropical Pacific Jewels area.

5 photos
1/5
Robin Riggs
Hugh Ryono, of the aquarium, shared some cuttlefish observations in a 2015 blog post: "At first glance they may look like a tiny herd of colorful neon glowing rhinos or triceratops walking along the bottom of the exhibit. The color and texture of their bodies continuously changing making them look like an electrical light parade float at Disneyland."
2/5
Robin Riggs
"Then a blink later they can dramatically change their color and blend into their background looking like a rock. They are called flamboyant cuttlefish and they really live up to their names. It’s also really neat how they will interact with you through the glass of their exhibit," continued Mr. Ryono.
3/5
Robin Riggs
"They’ll actually come up and stare at you with their mesmerizing alien-like eyes. You really feel like they are analyzing you. You can’t help but feel a connection with these little critters."
4/5
Robin Riggs
The cuttlefish's eight arms? They're all located near "the front of their body," says aquarist Janet Monday.
5/5
Aquarium of the Pacific
As for the babies? You can see those, too, when visiting the Long Beach-based aquarium. There are a number of safety policies in place, so be sure to read all before you go, and get those reservations in advance, too.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachSea Life

More Photo Galleries

LAPD Cars Damaged During Protests Cost $80,000 Each
LAPD Cars Damaged During Protests Cost $80,000 Each
Wads of Cash, Surveillance Images From Casinos and More: Pictures of City Hall Corruption Investigation
Wads of Cash, Surveillance Images From Casinos and More: Pictures of City Hall Corruption Investigation
Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Is Moving
Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Is Moving
Amur Leopard Cubs Make Their San Diego Zoo Debut
Amur Leopard Cubs Make Their San Diego Zoo Debut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us