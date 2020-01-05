traffic

15 Freeway Closures Scheduled for Repair Work

By City News Service

A portion of the northbound Interstate 15 between Corona and Lake Elsinore will be reduced to one lane Sunday night and intermittently next week while Caltrans crews complete emergency repairs.

The repairs will shut down the number-two and -three lanes at Temescal Canyon Road, as well as the off-ramp, according to Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga.

The closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday, then from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning Monday night and ending Friday morning.

Traffic will be rerouted via Dos Lagos Drive during the closures,
Kasinga said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

