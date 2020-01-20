2 Hurt, Dozens Displaced Following Three-Alarm Blaze at Seal Beach Apartment Complex

Firefighters from three departments battled a three-alarm blaze Monday in an apartment complex in Seal Beach, authorities said.

It was reported at 12:49 a.m. in the 1200 block of Montecito Road, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Stephen Horner said.

Firefighters from the OCFA, Huntington Beach and Long Beach worked to put out the flames, Horner said.

Firefighters had the flames out at 1:30 a.m., he said.

A total of five of the 16 units in the complex were damaged, Horner said.

One unit where the fire started and one below sustained "significant" damage, he said. Three other units sustained minor damage.

All of the units were uninhabitable because the power was out and more than 20 adults and at least 13 children were displaced, Horner said.

Two people suffered minor burns when they tried to put out the fire, he said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Hoarding conditions in the involved unit made access difficult," Horner said. "This just adds fuel to the fire."