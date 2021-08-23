A Look Back at Kobe Bryant's Incredible Career on His 43rd Birthday

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 43 years old Monday.
His wife Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a love note honoring their "eternal love."
"Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43," she wrote alongside a photo of the two kissing.
Bryant was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020.
The lifelong Los Angeles Laker, had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired on Dec. 18, 2017, becoming the first NBA player to have both his jerseys retired.
Take a look back at Bryant's storied career in photos as we remember the Black Mamba's impact on the sports world and beyond.
