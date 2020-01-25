Tustin

At Least One Dead After Car Slams Into Living Room

According to the homeowner, his 16-year-old daughter and three friends were sleeping in the living room when the car crashed through the wall

By Christine Kim and Sydney Kalich

At least one person is dead after a car slammed into a Tustin living room early Saturday morning, Tustin PD said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when a white sedan crashed through a cinderblock wall into the middle of the home near Sun Juan St. and Browning Avenue. Debris from the crash flew over 70 feet and across the house.

According to the homeowner, his 16-year-old daughter and her three friends were having a sleepover in the living room when the car crashed into the living. The debris from the crash landed inches from the girls' heads.

"We're just so thankful," said Tito Perez. "I don't know why this had to happen but it doesn't matter, I'm alive I have my family."

Perez, his wife and his other 18-year-old daughter were sleeping upstairs during the crash and were not hurt.

The man driving the white sedan died and a woman in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital, authorities said. The home has been red tagged as police are concerned that the home may collapse.

