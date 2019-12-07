Shooting

Authorities Search For Suspects in La Puente Double Shooting

By Sydney Kalich

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Authorities said they were searching for multiple suspects in a double shooting in a La Puente neighborhood Saturday night. 

Los Angeles County Fire confirmed that they responded to a shooting at a home on Lidford Ave. Two people were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The suspects allegedly abandoned a vehicle and ran out of the car into the neighborhood after the shooting. The suspects have not been apprehended. Authorities said have set up a containment area.    

This story is developing.

