Costco’s Guest Policy is Changing: Here’s What to Know

Costco announced Thursday that members will only be allowed to bring one guest inside the store with them in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Previously, Costco members could bring two guests per membership card, as well as their children. The new policy, which goes into effect Friday, is designed to control the amount of people in the warehouse at one time.

"This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts," Costco said on its website.

Costco said that in recent weeks, it has altered its hours, increased its sanitization of high-touch surfaces like shopping cart handles and merchandise shelves, and placed limits on certain items. The warehouses also stopped offering food samples and are no longer accepting returns on certain merchandise.