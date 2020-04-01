Home Depot Adjusts Its Hours, Giving Staff More Time to Clean and Re-Stock

Home Depot is adjusting hours in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores will close daily at 6 p.m., while opening hours will remain unchanged -- 5 a.m. in some stores, 6 a.m. in others. The adjusted hours will give stores the ability to staff appropriately and provide additional time to perform cleaning and restock shelves.

The company is distributing thermometers to associates in stores and distribution centers and asking them to perform health checks before reporting to work.

Home Depot also is eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores.