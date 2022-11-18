Champion will reward customers with a National Hoodie Swap Day on Saturday, allowing them to "swap" any pre-owned hoodie for a new Champion hoodie for free at selected Champion locations.

All swapped hoodies will be donated to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that reuses the hoodie materials to make new, one-of-a-kind, and handcrafted items.

“The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing at Champion in a press release. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.”

The nationwide event will have two locations in Southern California that are taking part.

Where can I go?

La Brea – 123 S. La Brea Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90036

Citadel – 100 Citadel Drive Suite 125, Commerce, CA 90040

How to participate

Take an old hoodie from your closet and head over to one of the two Champion locations listed. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or until supplies last. Please keep in mind that each client is only allowed one switch.

Saweetie, Champion's first-ever Global Culture Consultant, will be the first to swap a pre-owned hoodie in her hometown of Los Angeles at the Champion Heritage Store inspiring fans to do the same.

“I’ve been a fan of Champion since high school when I fell in love with the comfort, style and fit of my first-ever Champion hoodie,” said Saweetie. “As a collector of hoodies, there’s nothing like the quality of a Reverse Weave hoodie. I’m excited to be a part of the brand’s Hoodie Swap to help outfit the nation in this iconic staple.”

Champion has coined the invention of the original hoodie in the 1930's in order for athletes to use as a warm-up or “sideline” garment for wear in-between game time or practice sessions.