What to Know: How to Apply for the LA Regional COVID 19 Relief Fund

About $3 million in grants are available to micro-entrepreneurs, small business and non-profit organizations through the LA Regional COVID Relief Fund.
Round 2 of six ends Friday.
The Basics
- Must be located in Los Angeles County.
- The application deadline for Round 2 is Friday.
- There are a total of six rounds.
- Round 3: Aug. 3 - Aug.t 7
- Round 4: Au.t 17 - Aug. 21
- Round 5: Aug. 31 - Sept. 4
- Round 6: Sept. 14 - Sept. 18
- Grant finalists will be notified after each round.
Micro-Entrepreneurs
- Eligible for $5,000 in grants.
- Workers participating in the gig economy, street vendors, sole proprietors, independent contractors, 1099 workers, and/or LLCs with revenues of $100,000 or less in the most recent available tax return (2018 or 2019).
- You must have 2018 or 2019 tax return to verify revenue.
Small Businesses
- Eligible for $15,000 in grants.
- Registered for-profit business entities that have a yearly gross revenue of more than $100,000 but less than $1 million based on most recent available tax return (2018 or 2019).
- Must have 2018 or 2019 tax return to verify revenue.
- Must be an “Active” business with the California Secretary of State.
Non-Profit Organizations
- Eligible for $15,000 in grants.
- Registered 501(C)(3) organizations that have annual gross revenue of less than $1 million based on most recent available 990 form (2018 or 2019).
- Must provide supportive services to low- to moderate-income individuals or families in LA County.
- Must provide a filed 990 for 2018 or 2019 to verify revenue.
- Must be an “Active” nonprofit with the California Secretary of State
Other Requirements
- All entities must have been created as of September 2019.
- Small businesses must have filed taxes for the fiscal year 2018 or 2019 to verify that their gross revenue was greater than $100,000 but less than $1,000,000.
- Non-profits must have filed 990 forms for the fiscal year 2018 or 2019 to verify that their gross revenue was $1,000,000 or less.
- Upon award, nonprofits must be able to provide tax status verification documentation.
- Upon award, small businesses and non-profits must be able to verify that their entity is “Active” with the California Secretary of State.
- Upon award, veteran-owned businesses will need to provide DD214 forms.
- Upon award, all winners must provide a W9 form and bank account information.
- All winners will be required to attend a one-hour webinar on completing verification process to receive grant funds. Please note translators and/or in-language support for those winners who do not speak English as their primary language will be provided.