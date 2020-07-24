Covid-19 relief

What to Know: How to Apply for the LA Regional COVID 19 Relief Fund

There are six application rounds for small businesses, non-profit organizations and micro-entrepreneurs located in Los Angeles County.

A woman steps out of a restaurant.
Getty

About $3 million in grants are available to micro-entrepreneurs, small business and non-profit organizations through the LA Regional COVID Relief Fund.

Round 2 of six ends Friday.

Click here to apply.

The Basics

  • Must be located in Los Angeles County.
  • The application deadline for Round 2 is Friday.
  • There are a total of six rounds.
  • Round 3: Aug. 3 - Aug.t 7
  • Round 4: Au.t 17 - Aug. 21
  • Round 5: Aug. 31 - Sept. 4
  • Round 6: Sept. 14 - Sept. 18
  • Grant finalists will be notified after each round.

Micro-Entrepreneurs

  • Eligible for $5,000 in grants.
  • Workers participating in the gig economy, street vendors, sole proprietors, independent contractors, 1099 workers, and/or LLCs with revenues of $100,000 or less in the most recent available tax return (2018 or 2019).
  • You must have 2018 or 2019 tax return to verify revenue.

Small Businesses

  • Eligible for $15,000 in grants.
  • Registered for-profit business entities that have a yearly gross revenue of more than $100,000 but less than $1 million based on most recent available tax return (2018 or 2019).
  • Must have 2018 or 2019 tax return to verify revenue.
  • Must be an “Active” business with the California Secretary of State.

Non-Profit Organizations

  • Eligible for $15,000 in grants.
  • Registered 501(C)(3) organizations that have annual gross revenue of less than $1 million based on most recent available 990 form (2018 or 2019).
  • Must provide supportive services to low- to moderate-income individuals or families in LA County.
  • Must provide a filed 990 for 2018 or 2019 to verify revenue.
  • Must be an “Active” nonprofit with the California Secretary of State

Other Requirements

  • All entities must have been created as of September 2019.
  • Small businesses must have filed taxes for the fiscal year 2018 or 2019 to verify that their gross revenue was greater than $100,000 but less than $1,000,000.
  • Non-profits must have filed 990 forms for the fiscal year 2018 or 2019 to verify that their gross revenue was $1,000,000 or less.
  • Upon award, nonprofits must be able to provide tax status verification documentation.
  • Upon award, small businesses and non-profits must be able to verify that their entity is “Active” with the California Secretary of State.
  • Upon award, veteran-owned businesses will need to provide DD214 forms.
  • Upon award, all winners must provide a W9 form and bank account information.
  • All winners will be required to attend a one-hour webinar on completing verification process to receive grant funds. Please note translators and/or in-language support for those winners who do not speak English as their primary language will be provided.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 relief
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us