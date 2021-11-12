Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

10-Year Treasury Yield Inches Higher to Cap Big Surge This Week

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • On Friday, September's job openings and labor turnover survey is due out at 10 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's preliminary November consumer sentiment reading is also expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield inched higher Friday after surging this week amid hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by a basis point to 1.572% at 7:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was little changed at 1.917%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The bond market was closed on Thursday for Veterans Day.

Money Report

morning brief 14 mins ago

What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Bounce, Helped by Gains in J&J Shares on Split Plans

Business 31 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

The 10-year yield ended last week at 1.45%, but shot higher on the reports showing rapid inflation this week. The yield touched as high as 1.58% earlier in Friday's session.

The consumer price index showed prices had jumped 6.2% from a year ago in October, which marked the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years.

Despite this week's reversal, the yield is still only back to levels seen in early November and late October.

This global tech stock is up 70% this year and Goldman says there's more room to run

Credit Suisse names a raft of U.S. and European stocks to buy as inflation fears spike

Here are the favorite inflation trades of big investors like David Einhorn and Paul Tudor Jones

On Friday, September's job openings and labor turnover survey is due out at 10 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's preliminary November consumer sentiment reading is also expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenMarketsUS: News
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us