Your iPhone May Finally Show the Battery Percentage on the Home Screen Again

Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar.

The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017.

It's unclear whether or not the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September.

The fifth beta version of iOS 16 has a feature many iPhone users have been missing: The battery percentage in the status bar at the top of the screen.

The notched display in the iPhone X, released in 2017, left little room for the battery status indicator. So, Apple instead buried it in the notifications shade, which you swipe down to access. It's remained hidden there ever since, except for on iPhones that have a home button.

With the latest beta version of Apple's iOS 16, the battery percentage is written as a number inside the battery icon, leaving enough space for cell signal information and Wi-Fi status. And it means you can see your exact percentage without swiping down on the screen. It could also be useful if Apple adds an always-on display to its next iPhone, since you'd be able to check your battery status without touching your phone.

An Apple spokesperson didn't immediately say whether or not the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16. The update is currently only available as a developer and public beta. The new iPhone software will launch this fall, likely in September when Apple's expected to announce the iPhone 14.

You need the latest iOS 16 developer beta installed to show the battery percentage, but it should appear in the public preview soon. To turn it on, open Settings, navigate to Battery, and toggle the Battery Percentage option so that it's on.