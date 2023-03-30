Asia Markets to Rise After Wall Street Continues to See Eased Banking Concerns

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade higher on Friday as investors on Wall Street continued to shake off concerns of a further banking crisis.

Markets also looked ahead to the U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, which is slated for release later in the day.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.%73 in its first hour of trade.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,025 with its counterpart in Osaka at 27,950 against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,782.93. Tokyo's inflation print is expected to continue showing lower levels from its recent peak of 4.3% seen in December.

Hang Seng futures also pointed to a higher open at 20,563 against the index's last close at 20,309.13.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 added 0.57%, and touching its highest level since March 7 mid-session. The Nasdaq Composite also rose as tech stocks continued to see renewed investor interest and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.43%.

U.S. weekly jobless claims also rose by 7,000 to 198,000, adding to hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow down its tightening campaign on a cooling labor market.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Brian Evan contributed to this report

Consumer price index in Tokyo rises 3.2%, continues cooling from December

The consumer price index in Tokyo, excluding fresh food rose 3.2% in March, continuing to see a slowed pace of inflation since its recent peak of 4.3% seen in December, government data showed on Friday.

The reading was broadly higher than expectations to see the reading at 3.1% and lower than the previous print of 3.3% in February. Tokyo's overall inflation was at 3.3%

The Japanese yen weakened 0.23% to 132.95 against the greenback.

The nationwide jobs-to-applications ratio meanwhile was broadly in line with expectations at 1.34, and its unemployment rate was higher than expectations at 2.6%.

— Jihye Lee

The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure is due Friday

The February reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Economists predict the core PCE gained 0.4% monthly, and that it added 4.7% from 12 months earlier, according to Dow Jones.

Though the consumer price index is the metric that comes to mind when most people think of inflation, the PCE is the central bank's preferred gauge for prices. St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard points to three key reasons why: First, the expenditure weights in the PCE adjust as consumers substitute some of their goods and services. Second, the PCE has more comprehensive coverage of goods and services, compared to the CPI. Finally, historical PCE data can be revised, he said.

-Darla Mercado

Biden calls for range of banking reforms following SVB, Signature Bank failures

President Joe Biden urged federal regulators Thursday to take up a set of reforms to safeguard the banking system, following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The administration wants regulators to take a range of steps to reinstate safeguards for banks with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion and "strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," the White House said in a fact sheet Thursday.

All of the reforms can be accomplished under existing law, Biden said.

For more, read the full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel

Oil prices rise more than 1%

Oil prices were up more than 1% amid concerns over shrinking U.S. stockpiles and a halt to exports from a region in Iraq.

Brent crude futures rose $1.05 cents, or 1.3%, to $79.33 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.36 cents, or 1.9%, to $74.33.

Iraq had to halt around 450,000 barrels per day of crude exports, which amounts to around half of one percent of the world's supply from the Kurdistan region, according to Reuters.

— Alex Harring

Wall Street's view of market volatility falls back to March low

Investors are adding to views that the worst of market turmoil is behind them.

The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street's preferred measure of fear in equity markets, declined back down to 19 late Wednesday. The index started March at 19 and reached as high as 30 in the middle of the month.

The increasingly optimistic view is in line with the broader trend of markets this week, with futures signaling Thursday morning that Wall Street is on pace for another positive open.

— Brian Evans