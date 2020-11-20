Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Biden Covid Advisory Board Member Dr. Michael Osterholm in Healthy Returns Livestream

By Meg Tirrell, CNBC

CNBC

President-elect Joe Biden's Covid-19 advisory board member Michael Osterholm joins Meg Tirrell for a special edition of the Healthy Returns: The Path Forward livestream series. Osterholm is an epidemiologist and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. They tackle some of our biggest Covid questions heading into the holidays.

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly. And for a front row seat at CNBC Events, you can hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage in "The Keynote Podcast." Listen now, however you get your podcasts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessHealth & Science
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us