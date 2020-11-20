Biden Covid Advisory Board Member Dr. Michael Osterholm in Healthy Returns Livestream

President-elect Joe Biden's Covid-19 advisory board member Michael Osterholm joins Meg Tirrell for a special edition of the Healthy Returns: The Path Forward livestream series. Osterholm is an epidemiologist and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. They tackle some of our biggest Covid questions heading into the holidays.

For more exclusive insights from our reporters and speakers, sign up for our Healthy Returns newsletter to get the latest delivered straight to your inbox weekly. And for a front row seat at CNBC Events, you can hear directly from the visionary executives, innovators, leaders and influencers taking the stage in "The Keynote Podcast." Listen now, however you get your podcasts.