coronavirus

Broadway Theaters to Require Audiences to Show Proof of Covid Vaccinations

By Nadine El-Bawab, CNBC

The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require audience members, performers, backstage crew and theater staff to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 through October.

Young children or those with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent vaccinations may still attend if they show proof of a negative Covid-19 test. They will need a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of performance start time in order to be admitted.

Audiences inside the theater will also be required to wear masks except while eating or drinking in designated areas.

The New York Times reported that the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall will also be requiring proof of vaccination and they will ban children under the age of 12 from attending performances.

Children under 12 years old are not yet eligible for the Covid vaccine.

