Cramer's Lighting Round: Amazon ‘has a lot of room to go higher'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amazon: "Amazon, to me, has a lot of room to go higher...They've got religion when it comes to dominating AWS."

Forward Air: "...I am doing homework to figure out why the heck this stock is down 72%."

Ingersoll Rand: "Let's just hold on...Do not touch IR."

Cracker Barrel: "I would not sell that stock."

Insmed: "...I just think we missed it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon.

