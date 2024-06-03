Cramer's Lighting Round: Amazon ‘has a lot of room to go higher'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Amazon: "Amazon, to me, has a lot of room to go higher...They've got religion when it comes to dominating AWS."

Forward Air: "...I am doing homework to figure out why the heck this stock is down 72%."

Ingersoll Rand: "Let's just hold on...Do not touch IR."

Cracker Barrel: "I would not sell that stock."

Insmed: "...I just think we missed it."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon.

