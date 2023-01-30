Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Regions Financial Is a Terrific Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Regions Financial Corp: "It's an excellent stock. ... I think it's a terrific buy, even at these levels."

Vale SA: "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because copper is starting to fly, which means Vale can fly."

Lumen Technologies Inc: "I actually don't trust Lumen. I think Lumen is a dangerous stock even down here."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com