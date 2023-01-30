Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Regions Financial Is a Terrific Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Regions Financial Corp: "It's an excellent stock. ... I think it's a terrific buy, even at these levels."

Vale SA: "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because copper is starting to fly, which means Vale can fly."

Lumen Technologies Inc: "I actually don't trust Lumen. I think Lumen is a dangerous stock even down here."

