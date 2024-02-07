Cramer's Lightning Round: Taiwan Semiconductor is a ‘great company'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Digital World Acquisition: "That's just kind of a political stock SPAC, and I don't really have much to say about it."

Taiwan Semiconductor: "It is a great company, what can I say."

Celestica: "That's a contract manufacturer not unlike Jabil and Sanmina, and these companies are all doing very well, and I like them...Kind of an unknown cohort that used to be very much talked about. you got to go in there."

PDD Holdings: "I don't want to use the term invest. I think you can trade these because I believe that the PRC is desperate to move the stock market up including PDD."

Comfort Systems USA: "These heating ventilation air conditioning stocks trade like they're semiconductor stocks. I like TT very much, Comfort Systems is good. I think that the undervalued one right now is Carrier."

