news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Taiwan Semiconductor is a ‘great company'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Digital World Acquisition: "That's just kind of a political stock SPAC, and I don't really have much to say about it."

Taiwan Semiconductor: "It is a great company, what can I say."

Celestica: "That's a contract manufacturer not unlike Jabil and Sanmina, and these companies are all doing very well, and I like them...Kind of an unknown cohort that used to be very much talked about. you got to go in there."

PDD Holdings: "I don't want to use the term invest. I think you can trade these because I believe that the PRC is desperate to move the stock market up including PDD."

Comfort Systems USA: "These heating ventilation air conditioning stocks trade like they're semiconductor stocks. I like TT very much, Comfort Systems is good. I think that the undervalued one right now is Carrier."

Money Report

