Cramer's Lightning Round: There Are ‘Too Many Shorts' in Academy Sports

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vale SA: "Too late. That was a good time on one time, but not now."

Nov Inc: "I say yes to that."

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc: "There are too many shorts in there, and they keep knocking the darn stock down. I can't take it anymore."

