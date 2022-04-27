Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: There Are ‘Too Many Shorts' in Academy Sports

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vale SA: "Too late. That was a good time on one time, but not now."

Nov Inc: "I say yes to that."

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc: "There are too many shorts in there, and they keep knocking the darn stock down. I can't take it anymore."

