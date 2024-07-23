Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Trane Technologies is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Torm: "...It has a remarkably high dividend yield. And as long as it has that dividend yield, the stock's going to stay up. But, when things start going bad, and they always do in this business, that yield's going to start going down...Be aware, right now, still going up. But these things are slopes, and they just get crushed when that dividend goes down, yield will go down with it."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Trane Technologies: "[buy, buy, buy!] Hard to stop a Trane...Trane is for real."

Sap SE: "[buy, buy, buy!] This stock is incredible. I think that SAP is not done going higher."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Axsome Therapeutics: "This is central nervous system, CNS. If you can make a breakthrough in CNS, your stock will double. If not, it will just go down. That's a double or nothing stock right there."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

12 mins ago

Cramer says consumers are more frugal, turning from companies without value prices

news 14 mins ago

Asia markets set for lower open as traders assess Aussie business activity data, U.S. tech earnings

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us