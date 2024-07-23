Cramer's Lightning Round: Trane Technologies is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Torm: "...It has a remarkably high dividend yield. And as long as it has that dividend yield, the stock's going to stay up. But, when things start going bad, and they always do in this business, that yield's going to start going down...Be aware, right now, still going up. But these things are slopes, and they just get crushed when that dividend goes down, yield will go down with it."

Trane Technologies: "[buy, buy, buy!] Hard to stop a Trane...Trane is for real."

Sap SE: "[buy, buy, buy!] This stock is incredible. I think that SAP is not done going higher."

Axsome Therapeutics: "This is central nervous system, CNS. If you can make a breakthrough in CNS, your stock will double. If not, it will just go down. That's a double or nothing stock right there."

