European Markets Head for Positive Open as Investors Await Latest U.S. Inflation Reading

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open on Tuesday as global investors await the latest U.S. inflation data and hope to see signs that inflationary pressures are easing.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect a 0.3% increase on a monthly basis in November, or an annual pace of 7.3%. That would be a step down from October's 0.4% monthly increase and annual gain of 7.7%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve begins its last meeting of 2022 on Tuesday. Economists widely expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by half a percentage point when the meeting concludes Wednesday.

Thursday will also see monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open Tuesday as investors look ahead to the latest reading of U.S. inflation for November.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 13 points higher at 7,460, Germany's DAX 19 points higher at 14,336, France's CAC up 15 points at 6,673 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 100 points at 24,403, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings. Data releases include the final reading of German inflation for November, U.K. unemployment figures for October and Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment.

— Holly Ellyatt