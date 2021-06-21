European Markets Muted, Searching for Direction After Wall Street Rebound

Wall Street's Monday surge recovered some of last week's heavy losses, triggered by the Fed's updated inflation projections and a shortening of its interest rate hike schedule.

In corporate news, French media group Vivendi awaits a vote from investors Tuesday on a proposed spin-off of its iconic Universal Music Group.

LONDON — European stocks were mixed Tuesday morning, searching for direction after Wall Street arrested the slide triggered by a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fluctuated either side of the flatline on early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 1% on rising commodity prices while tech stocks slid 0.7%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific bounced back on Tuesday as Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 3% to recover most of Monday's losses, as markets throughout the region broadly advanced.

Stateside, futures contracts tied to the major U.S. indexes were mixed in early premarket trade Tuesday, after a bumper start to the week saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average surge 586.89 points to notch its best day since March.

Back in Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gave markets a boost on Monday by offering an optimistic outlook for the euro zone economy and noting that the bloc is "clearly in a different situation" to the U.S. with regard to inflation.

Britain will on Tuesday commence negotiations to join a trans-Pacific trade accord that the government sees as critical to its post-Brexit future. Comprising Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will erase 95% of tariffs on goods and services between members.

In corporate news, French media group Vivendi awaits a vote from investors Tuesday on a proposed spin-off of its iconic Universal Music Group. The move faces opposition from activist hedge funds which allege it disproportionately benefits the company's largest shareholder, Vincent Bollore, over smaller investors.

On the data front, June consumer confidence data is due from a number of euro zone countries on Tuesday, with a flash reading from across the bloc due at 3 p.m. London time.

In terms of individual share price movement, Swedish property group Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget fell 4.7% in early trade, while Irish builders merchant Grafton Group added 3.7% after announcing a deal to by Finnish protective equipment maker IKH.

