Former President Bill Clinton Admitted to Hospital With Non-Covid Related Infection

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC

Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena said late Tuesday that the former president was admitted to UCI Medical Center in California.
  • "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said in a statement.

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-Covid related infection, according to his spokesman.

Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena said late Tuesday that the former president was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center in California.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said in a statement.

Clinton's doctors said in a joint statement that he was admitted to the hospital for "close monitoring" and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," his doctors Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

They said that the California-based medical team has been in "constant communication" with the President's New York-based team, including his cardiologist.

"We hope to have him go home soon," they said in the statement.

Clinton, who is 75, has had a history of heart problems. In 2004, he underwent a quadruple heart bypass operation to relieve severely clogged arteries, according to NBC News. In 2010, he had another heart procedure to insert two stents to a coronary artery.

