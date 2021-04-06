GM Confirms Electric Chevrolet Silverado Pickup to Follow Hummer EV

General Motors plans to produce an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup at its new flagship assembly plant for EVs that's under construction in Detroit.

DETROIT – Shares of General Motors confirmed plans Tuesday to produce an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup at a new flagship assembly plant for EVs that's under construction in Detroit.

The truck is part of a previously announced $2.2 billion investment in the plant to produce an array of its next-generation EVs beginning later this year with an all-electric GMC Hummer pickup. Other planned vehicles for the facility include the recently unveiled Hummer EV SUV and an autonomous multipassenger shuttle known as the Cruise Origin.

The plant, which GM renamed Factory Zero last year in a nod to the zero-emissions EVs that will be produced there, is pivotal to the automaker's electric vehicle plans. It is the first of four North American facilities that GM has said will transition from producing vehicles with internal combustion engines to EVs. It will be a proving ground and proof-point for the company's promise that it can produce profitable electric vehicles.

"The vehicles coming from Factory Zero will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. "The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy's loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike."

GM declined to provide when the Chevrolet pickup will go into production at Factory Zero, a plant spanning 4.5 million square feet on the outskirts of Detroit and bordering the city of Hamtramck. The Hummer EV pickup is expected to go on sale this fall, followed by the Hummer EV SUV in early 2023. Industry analysts expect the Chevy Silverado EV to go into production late next year.

The new Chevy Silverado EV will have a range of more than 400 miles on a full charge, according to GM.

The announced vehicles are part of GM's plan to release 30 new EVs globally by 2025 under a $27 billion investment in electric and autonomous vehicles during that time frame. By then, the company plans to sell at least 1 million EVs annually – on its way to transitioning to being a fully electric automaker by 2035.