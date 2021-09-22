Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn

Start-ups disrupting the financial services, health care and commerce industries are among the best to work for in Singapore, according to a new study from LinkedIn.

Fintech, telehealth and e-commerce start-ups dominated the professional networking site's list of 15 "Top Start-ups 2021" due to their perceived success in navigating the pandemic and recording continued growth and demand.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

To form the list, LinkedIn drew on in-house data collected between July 2020 and June 2021, measuring start-ups on four pillars — employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. To be eligible, companies had to be headquartered within Singapore, have 50 or more employees, and be seven years or younger at the time of calculation.

The company said the rankings should help employees identify the city-state's top emerging companies and those with the greatest potential employment opportunities.

"The LinkedIn Top Startups list spotlights startups in Singapore which are leading the way across industries such as fintech, health care, e-commerce, automotive and real estate," said Chris Anderson, senior editor for Asia at LinkedIn News.

"We hope the list will serve as a signpost for professionals to identify emerging start-ups to work for and the roles that will be in demand, so they can equip themselves with the necessary skills," he added.

Here's the full list of Singapore's Top Start-ups 2021.

15. Ninja Van — Logistics and supply chain

14. 99.co — Internet

13. Zenyum — Retail

12. MiRXES —Biotechnology

11. Validus — Financial services

10. Nium — Financial services

9. Carro — Automotive

8. ShopBack — Internet

7. Doctor Anywhere — Health care

6. StashAway — Financial services

5. Aspire

Industry: Financial services

Full-time headcount: 165

Most common job titles:

Aspire offers a range of financial tools for small businesses, including invoicing and money transfers, with the goal of becoming a "one-stop-shop" for entrepreneurs scaling up their businesses in Southeast Asia.

4. Secretlab

Industry: Consumer goods

Full-time headcount: 200+

Most common job titles: Creative designer, community manager

Secretlab has sold its gaming chairs in more than 60 countries and its products have found fans among office professionals during the pandemic's work-from-home boom.

3. Homage

Industry: Health care

Full-time headcount: 145

Most common job titles: Registered nurse, care specialist, homecare provider

Seniors in need of care services can be matched with nurses, physiotherapists and other health professionals on Homage's app, which operates in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

2. Endowus

Industry: Financial services

Full-time headcount: 75

Most common job titles: Software engineer, client analyst, product operations manager

Digital wealth advisor Endowus helps people in Singapore reach retirement goals and become more financially literate, by offering various investment options for cash, Central Provident Fund and Supplementary Retirement Scheme funds.

1. Artificial Intelligence Group

Industry: Information technology and services

Full-time headcount: 1,500

Most common job titles: Brand representative, data scientist, business intelligence analyst

Advance Intelligence Group uses artificial intelligence to power its range of brands — including buy now, pay later platform Atome and Advance.AI, which helps finance and retail companies stop fraud and automate processes.

Don't miss: This is the most expensive country to send overseas workers

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!