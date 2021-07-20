‘If Anybody Is Lying Here Senator, It Is You,' Fauci Tells Sen. Paul in Heated Exchange at Senate Hearing

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul traded barbs in a heated exchange at a Senate hearing Tuesday over whether the National Institutes of Health funded controversial research Paul claims could have contributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul asked Fauci about an NIH funded study that he says qualifies as gain-of-function research, the process of altering a pathogen to make it more transmissible in order to better predict emerging diseases. Fauci previously denied that the NIH has ever funded the research at a lab in Wuhan, China that has come under intense scrutiny as a possible source of the virus.

"I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed," Fauci said in fiery testimony before the Senate Committee on health, pensions and labor.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.