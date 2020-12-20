Japan Stocks Set for Mixed Start; China's Benchmark Lending Rate Release Ahead

China is set to announce its latest loan prime rates at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.

The coronavirus situation in parts of North Asia such as Japan and South Korea remains severe and could weigh on investor sentiment.

Still, there have been positive developments on the coronavirus vaccine front, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked set for a mixed Monday start, with investors looking ahead to the release of China's benchmark lending rate.

Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,840 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,650. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,763.39.

Shares in Australia declined in early trading, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.4%.

New coronavirus cases in South Korea hit a fresh record high on Sunday, according to local news agency Yonhap. Over in Japan, the country's capital Tokyo saw its monthly tally of new coronavirus cases topping 10,000 for the first time on Sunday, according to Kyodo News.

The U.S. Congress also reached a $900 billion coronavirus relief package on Sunday, following months of negotiations.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.159 — off a recent slump below the 90 level.

The Japanese yen traded at 103.38 per dollar following levels below 103.2 against the greenback seen last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7596, having risen from levels below $0.752 last week.

Here's a look at what's on tap:

China: Loan prime rates at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN

