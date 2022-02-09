‘Jeopardy!' Millionaire Amy Schneider Quit Her Job—Here's What She's Up to Next

'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider has officially joined the Great Resignation, she announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Schneider, 42, says she quit her day job as an engineering manager in Oakland, California, in a "nerve-wracking" move and will spend the next few years taking on a more public persona.

The game-show winner broke records several times over before her 40-game streak ended Jan. 26 with $1,382,800 in earnings: She became the first woman to win $1 million on the show, the contestant with the second-longest winning streak and is the first openly transgender player to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.

With her day job behind her, Schneider is working on a book proposal, she said in a recent interview with GLAAD. "One thing is I'm going to be working on trying to write a book," she said. "My agent, which still feels like such a weird thing to say, really wants to get moving on that real quick while the publicity is out there. That's what I know for sure."

Schneider added on Twitter that she's planning what kind of charitable work she wants to do. She's interested in doing some voice acting work, and said she would be "willing to explore" becoming a "Jeopardy!" host in the future.

Schneider also assured fans that she'll remain active on social media. During her run, she became known for meticulously recapping each of her episode tapings on Twitter and giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Schneider says one of the most meaningful aspects of becoming part of the game show's history is representing the transgender community, she said in an interview with Good Morning America: "I think that the best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people and ... just being a smart, confident woman and doing something super normal like being on 'Jeopardy!'"

A day after her final episode aired, the game-show champ told Extra TV she plans to travel and save up for a house. "We're gonna go to Ireland and go on a little bit of a shopping spree, get some designer clothes, and things like that," she said.

Check out:

Amy Schneider is the first woman to win $1 million on 'Jeopardy!'

How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Amy Schneider plans to spend her $1.4 million winnings

Amy Schneider’s nearly $1.4 million ‘Jeopardy!’ winnings will come with big tax hit

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter