Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer Says to Not Lose Sight of Investing Fundamentals Despite the Bull Market

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Bryan Bedder | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run.
  • Stocks rose on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the disinflationary process is in its early stages during a speech at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run.

"I just want you to have a real earnings cushion with real buybacks or real dividends — ideally both — and I can't feel comfortable recommending anything without them," he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The market rose on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the disinflationary process is in its early stages during a speech at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. Stocks initially dipped after Powell said that interest rates will need to remain high. 

"It's insane that so many people seem to believe the Fed will go from slamming the brakes on the economy to hitting the gas within a matter of months," Cramer said.

But he acknowledged that despite his belief that the market is in bull mode, investors shouldn't get ahead of themselves by investing in untouchable tech names. Instead, investors should be looking to pick up shares in "rational, old-line companies," he said.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

Maersk, a Global Barometer for Trade, Posts Record 2022 Earnings But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead

news 54 mins ago

Big Oil Rakes in Record Profit Haul of Nearly $200 Billion, Fueling Calls for Higher Taxes

"What matters here is that you understand the difference between hype and hope versus cold hard reality. I like the industrials like DuPont or Linde because they're all about reality," he said.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Linde.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us