Live Updates: Joe Biden Holds His First Presidential Press Conference

This is CNBC's live blog covering Joe Biden's first press conference since he became president.

President Joe Biden is holding a press conference Wednesday, his first since taking office in January.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The event comes during an early transition period for the Biden administration.

The president signed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill earlier this month. The measure sent $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans and allowed for billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, among many other provisions. Millions of people are getting Covid vaccines each day, and the president is expected to announce his new goal for the effort: 200 million shots within his first 100 days in office. The economy's recovery is picking up steam, as well.

Now the administration is gearing up to release another sprawling spending package, this time focused on infrastructure, climate change and income inequality. It is widely expected to include tax increases for the wealthy and corporations. Battle lines over the bill are already being drawn.

Biden will also likely face questions about the problems at the border involving a significant increase of unaccompanied migrant children. The president put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of overseeing the matter.

You can watch the press conference below. It is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. ET.

From the war in Afghanistan to North Korean nuke talks, Biden faces a slew of foreign policy challenges

Photo: U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Whitney Houston | FlickrCC

WASHINGTON – From mending a contentious relationship with China to the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to North Korea's latest provocations, President Joe Biden's administration faces a host of challenging foreign policy issues.

Biden's first formal news conference comes as Washington aims to address trade and political issues with the world's second-largest economy.

The tension between Beijing and Washington soared under the Trump administration amid a trade war and the coronavirus pandemic. Biden, who spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, has previously said that his approach in dealing with Beijing would rely on alliances rather than unilateral measures.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration slapped fresh sanctions on two Chinese officials, citing their roles in serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

The sanctions come on the heels of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's contentious meeting with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska.

Turning to the Middle East, Washington is mulling a departure from America's longest war. As of Thursday, the United States has less than 40 days before American and foreign troops are slated to fully withdraw from Afghanistan.

Biden has not yet made a decision of whether the U.S. will leave the war-torn country.

In Asia, Biden is working to repair strained relationships with crucial military partners in the region in order to mount pushback on North Korea.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles, the first launch in nearly a year. The short-range ballistic missiles came on the heels of another test carried out over the weekend.

The string of tests comes as Pyongyang ignores invitations from Washington to discuss denuclearization and as the U.S. and South Korea resume large, joint military exercises.

– Amanda Macias

Biden and Democrats eye sweeping voting rights legislation, filibuster reform

Jonathan Ernst | Pool | Reuters

Democrats in Congress have made voting reform legislation a top priority. The For the People Act was the first bill introduced in the House and Senate: H.R. 1 and S. 1, respectively.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said "failure is not an option" for Democrats to pass the legislation, which the House passed on March 3. President Joe Biden called the bill a "landmark legislation" that is "urgently needed" to protect the right to vote.

But the Senate filibuster stands in their way. The legislation requires a minimum of 10 Republican votes to defeat a filibuster and move to a final vote on passage.

Biden said on March 16 that he supports revising the Senate filibuster to require the minority to talk on the floor to block legislation, after previously indicating he did not support efforts to eliminate the filibuster completely.

—Hannah Miao

Biden and Democrats consider tax hikes as part of next policy push

President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are considering how much to change tax policy as part of their next major legislative push.

Biden is expected to focus on infrastructure and the U.S. economic recovery after passage of his top priority, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The legislation is set to include tax increases on corporations and the wealthiest individuals to fund efforts to improve transportation, combat climate change and expand paid leave and early childhood education.

Democrats will need to decide how to structure tax hikes or how much of the plan they want to finance with increases. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., aims to increase the corporate tax rate to the pre-2017 level of 35% and set a progressive estate tax on the wealthiest Americans — two proposals which go further than many Democrats would want.

Biden has proposed increasing the corporate-tax rate to 28% and raising the top individual income-tax bracket to 39.6%, the level in place before Republicans passed their 2017 tax law. If Democrats divide the recovery proposal into two phases, each could include separate tax increases.

— Jacob Pramuk

Recent mass shootings push Biden's gun-reform agenda front and center

Michael Ciaglo | Getty Images

President Joe Biden may have planned for his first solo presser to be focused on the pandemic, the economy and the southern border — but multiple mass shootings within the past 10 days have put a spotlight on the new administration's gun-reform agenda.

On March 16, a 21-year-old suspect was charged with opening fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people. Less than a week later, another 21-year-old alleged gunman was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder following a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store.

In remarks at the White House on Tuesday, Biden shared his condolences and said he would not speculate about the latest alleged killer's motivations "until we have all the facts." But he nevertheless urged Congress to pass new gun restrictions, including a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity ammo magazines.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour to take common sense steps that will save the lives in the future," Biden said.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden had for the second time in a week ordered that flags be flown at half-staff.

— Kevin Breuninger

Biden expected to propose climate and infrastructure package next week

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Following the passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, Biden is expected next week to propose a major package focused on climate change and infrastructure that could total nearly $3 trillion.

The proposal aims to achieve Biden's broader goal of reaching carbon-free power generation by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Biden issued a slew of climate executive orders in January, including suspending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and directing the federal government to conserve 30% of federal lands and water by 2030.

On his first day in office, Biden brought the United States back into the Paris climate accord and cancelled the permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The administration is also set to host a climate summit with world leaders on April 22.

— Emma Newburger