Major Investors Reportedly Up Stakes in Stripe Ahead of Public Listing

By Pia Singh, CNBC

Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Major investment firms are upping their stakes in digital payments firm Stripe ahead of an eventual public listing, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
  • The sales totaled about $1 billion, of a total $4 billion that was bid.
  • Stripe became the most valuable private fintech company after a round of fundraising in March that valued the company at $95 billion.

Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Shopify and Silver Lake all bought shares from existing stakeholders, including current and former Stripe employees, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. The sales totaled about $1 billion, of a total $4 billion that was bid.

Representatives for Stripe and for the investment firms did not immediately respond to request for comment.

San Francisco-based Stripe, founded a decade ago, makes software that processes payments for e-commerce businesses and became the most valuable private fintech company after a round of fundraising in March that valued the company at $95 billion.

Stripe was named No. 2 on CNBC's 2021 Disruptor 50 list.

Read more about the recent stock sale in the Wall Street Journal.

