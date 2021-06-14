Major Investors Reportedly Up Stakes in Stripe Ahead of Public Listing

Major investment firms are upping their stakes in digital payments firm Stripe ahead of an eventual public listing, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The sales totaled about $1 billion, of a total $4 billion that was bid.

Stripe became the most valuable private fintech company after a round of fundraising in March that valued the company at $95 billion.

Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Shopify and Silver Lake all bought shares from existing stakeholders, including current and former Stripe employees, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. The sales totaled about $1 billion, of a total $4 billion that was bid.

Representatives for Stripe and for the investment firms did not immediately respond to request for comment.

San Francisco-based Stripe, founded a decade ago, makes software that processes payments for e-commerce businesses and became the most valuable private fintech company after a round of fundraising in March that valued the company at $95 billion.

Stripe was named No. 2 on CNBC's 2021 Disruptor 50 list.

