Donald Trump

More Indictments Expected in Trump Org Tax Case as Judge Plans Summer 2022 Trial

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • A lawyer for Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg told a judge more indictments are expected in the criminal tax-fraud case against him and former President Donald Trump's company.
  • That judge said he anticipates a trial taking place in late summer 2022.
  • The indictment details what prosecutors called a "sweeping and audacious" scheme to avoid taxes on compensation for executives.

A lawyer for Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg told a judge Monday that more indictments are expected in the criminal tax-fraud case against former President Donald Trump's company and its longtime executive.

That judge said he anticipates a trial taking place in late August or early September of 2022.

"We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming," the attorney for Weisselberg said in Manhattan Supreme Court, NBC News reported.

The status conference marked the second appearance in court for Weisselberg, 74, since being charged in the 15-count indictment, which details what prosecutors called a "sweeping and audacious" scheme to avoid taxes on compensation for executives.

In all, Weisselberg alone received about $1.76 million worth of "indirect compensation," the indictment said.

"We have studied the indictment and it is full of unsupported and flawed factual and legal asertions regarding Allen Weisselberg. We look forward to challenging those assertions in court," Weisselberg attorneys Mary Mulligan and Bryan Skarlatos said in a statement to NBC.

The Trump Organization, Trump Payroll and Weisselberg, who has worked for the former president and his family for more than four decades, in July pleaded not guilty to the charges, which do not include Trump himself.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.

