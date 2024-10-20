Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500's best weekly win streak of 2024: Live updates

By Sarah Min,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on October 03, 2024 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 notched their best weekly win streaks of 2024.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 36 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.09% and 0.08%, respectively.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The moves come after both the S&P 500 and 30-stock Dow registered all-time highs on Friday, cementing a sixth straight weekly advance that is this year's best for both benchmarks. The S&P 500 ended the week 0.85% higher, while the Dow closed up 0.96%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.80%.

Whether stocks can sustain those gains may depend largely on whether companies can beat expectations this earnings season, which is set to ramp up this week. Roughly one-fifth of S&P 500 companies are set to report through Friday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Thus far, the results have been mixed. Of the 14% of S&P 500 companies that have already posted third-quarter results, 79% have beaten expectations, according to FactSet's John Butters. However, the magnitude of those beats have been more lackluster, he noted.

The recent winning streak has investors optimistic equities still have further to run. However, they are mindful that stretched valuations, ahead of the U.S. presidential election and amid ongoing geopolitical risk, will also mean further choppiness.

"If we're not really getting the kind of confirmation that the market is worth this elevated price, you know, then we could end up seeing a digestion of gains come fairly soon," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Trump works McDonald's drive-thru, Harris campaign scoffs at stunt

news 2 hours ago

Top crypto PAC targets close House races as 2024 election hits final stages

Elsewhere, on the economic front, leading indicators for September are due out Monday, at 10 a.m. ET.

Leading indicators due out Monday

Leading indicators for the month of September is due out Monday, at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by FactSet expect it to show a 0.3% decrease last month, down from a 0.2% dip in the prior reading.

— Sarah Min

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed Sunday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 36 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.09% and 0.08%, respectively.

— Sarah Min

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us