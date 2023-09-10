Stock futures tick up ahead of key inflation data: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed Monday morning as investors awaited a batch of economic data in the week ahead and earnings from two major tech companies.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 46 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher by 0.25% and 0.41%, respectively.

On Friday stocks finished a down week on a high note. The Dow gained 75.86 points, or 0.22%, to close at 34,576.59, while the S&P edged higher by 0.14% to snap a three-day losing streak and finish at 4,457.49. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.09% gain and settled at 13,761.53. All three indexes posted a losing week, however. It was the first negative week in three for the S&P and Nasdaq.

Investors are looking forward to key inflation data in the week ahead after a string of stronger-than-expected economic data points last week renewed worries that the Federal Reserve could raise rates more than previously expected. Traders are pricing in a roughly 4 in 10 chance of an increase in November after an anticipated pause in September, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Overall, the market will be looking for direction amid recent choppiness and concern that the economy is set to slow down in the coming quarters," Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, told CNBC.

Wednesday and Thursday bring the latest consumer price index and producer price index readings, respectively. Investors are hoping for low readings, although both are expected to jump due to energy cost pressures.

"Both CPI and PPI inflation reports will highlight the importance of oil price, which has pushed toward the upper end of its one-year trading range," Ma said. "A break above $90/barrel for WTI would start to cause concerns for future price pressures in the economy."

Retail sales data is also expected Thursday and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey will be released on Friday, which should give insight on how well spending could hold up for the rest of the year.

Elsewhere, investors are also getting financial updates from two big tech giants: Oracle on Monday and Adobe on Thursday.

Apple will also hold its product event on Tuesday, dubbed "Wonderlust," during which the company is widely anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15.

Apple is coming off a down week and dipped below its 50-day moving average following reports that China plans to expand a ban on the use of iPhones in government agencies and state-owned companies. That raised fears among investors that the largest S&P 500 stock could be breaking.

Bank of Japan seeks 'quiet exit' from monetary easing: Yomiuri

Japan's central bank has now entered "a phase of reducing monetary easing," according to the country's Yomiuri newspaper.

In an interview with the newspaper, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the bank will seek a "quiet exit" from its ultra-dovish monetary policy.

Ueda also said the end of the year could be a possible time to assess the trend of wage increases, a key factor in setting price increases. Average summer bonuses at major companies recovered to over 900,000 yen (about $6,140) for the first time in three years, Yomiuri said.

Should individuals and firms in Japan come to anticipate a sustained rise in prices, growth expectations would also spur consumption and investment, which could lead to higher interest rates, the newspaper wrote.

— Lim Hui Jie

Alibaba shares tumble after Daniel Zhang unexpectedly quits cloud business

Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 3.5% on Monday, after the company said in a surprise move that outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang will step down as chairman and CEO of its cloud business.

The move comes months after Alibaba said in June that Zhang was departing as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group to focus on the cloud intelligence unit.

Eddie Wu, who was set to take over from Zhang as CEO and director of Alibaba Group from September, will now also be chairman and CEO of the cloud business on an interim basis

Read the full story here.

— Lim Hui Jie

Stock futures open flat on Sunday night

Stock futures were little changed to begin trading Sunday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 16 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.07%.

On Friday stocks finished a down week on a high note. The Dow gained 75.86 points, or 0.22%, to close at 34,576.59. The S&P rose 0.14% to 4,457.49. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.09% gain and settled at 13,761.53. All three indexes posted a losing week, however.

— Tanaya Macheel