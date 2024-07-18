Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street looks to shake off Thursday's market slide

Stock futures were quiet on Thursday evening as Wall Street looked to stabilize after a slide for equities.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 38 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures ticked up less than 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%.

The move in futures comes after stocks were down across the board during Thursday's regular trading hours. The Dow fell more than 500 points to snap a six-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.78% and 0.70%, respectively.

Despite Thursday's sell-off, a market rotation still appears to be theme of the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 1.26% and 2.87%, respectively, heading into Friday. On the other hand, the Dow is up 1.66% and the small cap Russell 2000 is up 2.33%.

That divergence has been encouraging to some Wall Street pros who had worried that the market rally was becoming too dependent on a handful of massive tech stocks.

"The internals of the market are very healthy," Evercore ISI strategist Julian Emanuel said on "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"If you look at the last several months, we've literally gone up in a straight line until the last three or four days. To us, we're not bothered by this pullback here," he added.

Investors will get an updated look at the health of the consumer and the financial sector on Friday, with a handful of key earnings reports due out. American Express, Travelers, Comerica and Fifth Third are all expected to report results before the opening bell.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on the the political sphere, where Donald Trump is ramping up his campaign as the Republican National Convention draws to a close and President Joe Biden is under pressure from fellow Democrats to bow out of the race.

Why Netflix's weak revenue guidance might not be too concerning

Netflix's third-quarter revenue guidance is a bit light at $9.73 billion vs. the $9.82 billion expected by Wall Street.

That might not be too problematic for investors though. Lately, it has not been unusual for the streaming company to give a revenue forecast that initially undershoots analyst estimates. In its previous 4 quarterly reports, Netflix gave a forecast that was below the consensus estimate at the time – only to post revenues that were either in line or a beat three months later. Additionally, in each of those earnings reports, Netflix's actual revenue figure wound up being higher than the company's initial guidance.

This comes as Netflix is pushing its revenue metrics more – and by next year, it'll no longer provide subscriber figures as the company leans more on its advertising model. Another sign that its ad-supported plans are becoming increasingly important: in this afternoon's report, Netflix said it will begin phasing out its ad-free basic plan in the U.S. and France after doing so already in the U.K. and Canada.

— Robert Hum

Dow, small caps head for winning week

Here's where the top indexes stand with one session left in the week:

The S&P 500 is down 1.26% week to date, on pace for its worst week since April.

The Dow is up 1.66% week to date, on pace for its third positive week in a row.

The Nasdaq Composite is down 2.87% week to date, on pace to break a six-week winning streak.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.33% week to date, on pace for its fourth positive week in five.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

Small-cap rotation could last a few more weeks, Saira Malik says

The rotation into small-cap stocks may not be done just yet, according to Nuveen's Saira Malik.

"History tells you, on average, this kind of rotation lasts about four weeks," the firm's chief investment officer told CNBC's "Closing Bell." "What could derail it is tech earnings in a couple of weeks, but the bar is high."

Malik also said that small caps' outperformance could be discontinued in September around the time the Federal Reserve potentially cuts interest rates.

While the Russell 2000 moved nearly 2% lower in Thursday's session, it's up about 8.6% in the last one month, more than 8 times the gains of the S&P 500 in that period.

On Tuesday, the index saw its fifth straight day of gains. This marked the fifth time since 1979 that it had a five-day streak of gains of at least 1%, per Bespoke Investment Group.

— Sean Conlon

Health-care sector posts worst day since September 2022

The health-care sector of the S&P 500 slid 2.29% on Thursday for its worst session since September 2022.

Health care, normally deemed a defensive play for investors, was also the worst performer among the 11 sectors of the S&P 500. Energy was the only positive sector amid Thursday's sharp sell-off.

Notable losers in the health-care sector include Eli Lilly, which slid about 6.3%, and Bio-Rad Technologies, which lost 5.8%. Idexx Laboratories tumbled 5.2%.

—Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Netflix, Intuitive Surgical headline after hours movers

Earnings reports were driving stock moves in extended trading Thursday.

Shares of Netflix were volatile after the streaming video giant's second-quarter report topped expectations but included underwhelming revenue guidance. Meanwhile, shares of Intuitive Surgical rose more than 6% after the biotech company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

— Jesse Pound

Futures open little changed

Stock futures were mostly unchanged at 6 p.m. in New York. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 were up more than 0.2%, while futures for the Dow and S&P 500 were closer to flat.

— Jesse Pound