Stock Futures Rise After GOP and White House Reach Tentative U.S. Debt Ceiling Deal: Live Updates

Stock futures rose Monday night after the Biden administration and Republican lawmakers reached a tentative deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 81 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.4%.

President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default over the weekend, with Congress set to vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday. Lawmakers have not signaled that they intended to return to Capitol Hill early to work on the deal. Both Republican and Democratic support is needed for the bill agreement to pass.

The agreement comes just days before the so-called "X date" on June 5, which is the earliest date the Treasury Department has signaled the U.S. could default on debt obligations. The initial compromise was first announced on Saturday evening.

The long negotiations between the White House and congressional leaders raised concern among investors that a default on U.S. debt could take place. Wall Street has already contended with persistent inflation and a banking crisis this year.

Stocks closed higher on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 finished last week with gains. The market was closed Monday due to Memorial Day.

Investors will also turn their attention to May jobs data out on Friday, while the April Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be released on Wednesday. Corporate earnings from HP Inc and Salesforce are due on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Biden, Congressional leaders iron out debt ceiling agreement set for a vote this week

President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders reached an initial agreement on over the weekend to avoid a U.S. default, with the bill set for a vote as soon as this week.

House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden had been at odds for weeks over raising the debt ceiling, with the first inklings of real progress coming last week. Key provisions that necessitated compromise included keeping non-defense spending flat for the next two years as well as increasing work requirements of food stamp benefits.

Still, the bill will need both Republican and Democratic support to make it to President Biden's desk before the so-called "X date" on June 5, which is the earliest time the Treasury Department has signaled the U.S. could default.

— Brian Evans

S&P 500 and Nasdaq coming off weekly gains

Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posted weekly gains of 2.5% and 0.3% on Friday, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq heads into the new trading week looking to add to a stretch of five consecutive gains. Nvidia's meteoric rise has added more hype to the investor optimism over artificial intelligence stocks.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures open higher

Futures tied to the major averages opened higher on Monday night.

Dow futures were up about 70 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures popped 0.5%.

— Fred Imbert