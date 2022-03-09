Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, CrowdStrike, Asana and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Amazon — Shares rose 6.8% in the postmarket after the e-commerce giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback.

CrowdStrike — Shares soared more than 13% in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines and issued strong guidance for the 2023 fiscal year. The company saw earnings of 30 cents per share ex-items on revenues of $431 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenues of $411 million.

Asana — Shares sank 16.9% after-hours despite a better-than-expected earnings report. The work management software company posted a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $111.9 million. Analysts expected a loss of 28 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $105.2 million, according to Refinitiv. However, Asana guided to a weaker-than-expected first-quarter loss than expected.

Marqeta — The IT service management company saw its shares rally 17.5% in the postmarket after its latest quarterly revenue beat Wall Street expectations. Marqeta posted $155.4 million in revenue versus the $137.7 million Refinitiv consensus estimate. The company also issued a strong first-quarter revenue growth forecast.

