Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: GameStop, Intel, Steelcase & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

GameStop – Shares of the video game retailer dropped 11.9% after the company posted disappointing results for its fourth quarter. GameStop logged earnings per share of $1.34 on revenue of $2.12 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of $1.35 on revenue of $2.21 billion. The company added it is considering selling stock to fund its transformation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Intel – Shares of the chipmaker rose 4.1% after the company announced it is spending $20 billion to build two major chip plants in Arizona. Intel also said it will act as a manufacturing partner for chip companies that focus on semiconductor design but can't make the chips themselves.

Money Report

Business 10 mins ago

Cramer Says the Market Won't Bottom Until It Sees Another ‘Crescendo' Moment

Joe Biden 26 mins ago

How Stocks Surged 75% Just One Year After the Depths of the Covid Selloff: CNBC After Hours

Steelcase – The furniture company's stock slid 3.9% after the company gave weaker-than-expected guidance for the first quarter. Steelcase expects first-quarter revenue to range between $540 million and $570 million. That's below a FactSet estimate of $579.9 million. The company also expects losses to range between 34 cents per share and 27 cents per share. Analysts had forecast a loss of 10 cents per share. The disappointing forecast overshadowed the release of better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.

Adobe – The computer software company's stock slipped by less than 1% even after the release of fiscal first-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations. Adobe posted earnings per share of $3.14 on revenue of $3.91 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.78 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomyGameStop Corp
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us