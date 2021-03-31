Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: QuantumScape, Micron & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Micron – Shares of the chipmaker rose 2.3% after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter. Micron reported earnings per share of 98 cents on revenue of $6.24 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 95 cents per share on revenue of $6.21 billion.

QuantumScape – The lithium-battery producer's stock popped 8.8% after the company announced it has met the requirements to close a $100 million investment by Volkswagen. The auto company will now test QuantumScape's solid-state lithium-metal cells in their labs in Germany.

Wingstop – Shares of the restaurant company ticked up by 3.8% after the company released preliminary results for the first quarter. The numbers showed Wingstop's domestic same-store sales are up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis, with digital sales skyrocketing by 63.6%.

Guess – The clothing retailer's stock jumped 4.5% after Guess posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations. The company reported earnings per share of $1.18, topping a FactSet estimate of 56 cents per share. Guess' revenue was slightly below analyst estimates, however.

