Take these 5 free popular online courses to improve your happiness and well-being

A commitment to learning can lead you to a happier, healthier life.

But you don't have to audit a class at your local college or hunker down in the library to keep learning new things. You just need a reliable internet connection. Some extremely helpful online courses are available free of charge.

Online course provider Coursera has compiled the most popular free-to-access classes focused on mental health.

5 free courses that can help improve your happiness and well-being

1. The Science of Well-Being (Yale University)

Over the course of 10 weeks, Yale's most popular class covers misconceptions about happiness and explores what you can do to experience more of it.

The goal of the course, led by psychology professor Laurie Santos, is to help enrollees prepare "to successfully incorporate a specific wellness activity into your life." A version of the class geared towards teens was released in 2023.

You can enroll here.

2. Finding Purpose and Meaning in Life: Living for What Matters Most (University of Michigan)

Michigan's popular course breaks down "how science, philosophy and practice all play a role in both finding your purpose and living a purposeful life." Students have limited access to the "Purposeful App," which helps users develop a routine that aligns with their passions and track their progress.

You can enroll here.

3. The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs (University of Toronto)

The University of Toronto's course is a practical exploration of how to approach relationships. It focuses on instructor A. Ka Tat Tsang's Strategies and Skills Learning and Development System, which is described as an "action-oriented model for enabling clients in social work, health, mental health, and human services settings to address their needs and life goals."

Ka Tat Tsang explains how this model can be used to improve everyday relationships.

You can enroll here.

4. Mindshift: Break Through Obstacles to Learning and Discover Your Hidden Potential (McMaster University)

This course focuses on teaching you the best ways to learn and grow in your desired career field. By "using certain mental tools and insights, you can learn and do more—far more—than you might have ever dreamed," the description states.

You can enroll here.

5. De-Mystifying Mindfulness (Universiteit Leiden)

Over 200,000 people have already enrolled in this course from Universiteit Leiden, which teaches enrollees about mindfulness, including which mindfulness practices are most effective.

There are nine modules, including two that were added in 2021 to address trauma and social justice, as well as the importance of connecting with, and respecting, nature.

You can enroll here.

