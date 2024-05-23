Money Report

Treasury yields are little changed on Fed interest rate uncertainty

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields were flat Thursday as investors continued to contemplate the timing of a future rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year Treasury yield was marginally lower at 4.43%, while the 2-year Treasury yield rose by less than one basis point at 4.884%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Federal Reserve officials grew more concerned at their most recent meeting about inflation, with members indicating that they lacked the confidence to move forward on interest rate reductions.

Minutes from the April 30-May 1 policy meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee released Wednesday pointed to uncertainty from policymakers about when it would be time to ease.

Weekly jobless claims numbers on Thursday fell more than expected, signaling that any weakening in labor market demand may have stalled. Claims for jobless benefits totaled 215,000 for the week ended May 18, down 8,000 from the previous period's upwardly revised level, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for 220,000.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this article.

