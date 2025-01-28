Trump administration offering buyouts to nearly all federal workers

The Trump administration is offering millions of federal workers the option to accept buyouts through a government-wide "deferred resignation" program.

The Trump administration is offering millions of federal workers the option to accept buyouts through a government-wide "deferred resignation" program if they resign by Feb. 6.

Those who accept the offer will receive pay and benefits through Sept. 30, according to a draft email obtained Tuesday by NBC News.

The emails will be sent starting Tuesday afternoon, NBC reported.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to take the buyout, a senior administration official told NBC on condition of anonymity.

Buyouts are being offered to all full-time federal employees except military personnel, U.S. Postal Service workers, roles related to immigration enforcement and national security, and "any other positions specifically excluded by your employing agency," the emails will say, according to NBC.

The offer comes as President Donald Trump's administration pushes federal employees to return to the office five days per week, scrapping work-from-home allowances implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration, which has promised massive cuts to purported government waste, is also signaling that most federal agencies will likely be downsized through restructurings and headcount reductions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC in a statement that if federal workers "don't want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of 8 months."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.