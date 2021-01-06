Trump Cabinet Officials Condemn Capitol Riots, But Avoid Criticizing the President

Members of President Donald Trump's 23-person Cabinet on Wednesday issued harsh rebukes of the violence that unfolded at the nation's Capitol, forcing lawmakers to halt the process to declare Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The officials, however, stopped short of criticizing the president, who had urged his supporters to take action.

In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the storming of the U.S. Capitol "unacceptable."

Trump, during a rally earlier outside the White House, had encouraged thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol to protest what historically have been ceremonial proceedings. Trump returned to the White House after his speech and later told supporters in a tweeted video "you have to go home now."

"This was a fraudulent election ... but you have to go home," Trump said, telling protesters "We love you. You are very special," before ending his remarks.

"Lawlessness and rioting — here or around the world – is always unacceptable," the nation's top diplomat wrote.

"Let us swiftly bring justice to the criminals who engaged in this rioting," Pompeo wrote, adding "America is better than what we saw today."

The storming of the U.S. Capitol today is unacceptable. Lawlessness and rioting -- here or around the world -- is always unacceptable. I have travelled to many countries and always support the right of every human being to protest peacefully for their beliefs and their causes. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 6, 2021

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen wrote in a statement, "the violence to our Nation's Capitol Building is an intolerable attack on a fundamental institution of our democracy."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Department of Justice sent hundreds of federal law enforcement officers and agents from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms as well as the U.S. Marshals Service to help quell protests.

Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia called the riots "a low point in the history of American democracy."

Today’s attack on the Capitol was an attack on our Nation that will be remembered as a low point in the history of American democracy. We must, immediately, rise above this. — Secretary Scalia (@SecGeneScalia) January 7, 2021

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf also condemned the violence writing that "no one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation."

He added that those who engaged in the rioting should be held accountable for their actions.

Violence in any form is unacceptable. NO one has the right to attack ANY federal institution regardless of motivation. Violent opportunists at the US Capitol grounds must be held accountable. We have a proud history of resolving our differences through peaceful means. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 6, 2021

Secretary Ben Carson of Housing and Urban Development also joined in the calls for the violence in Washington to end.

"End this violence now. Violence is never an appropriate response regardless of legitimate concerns. Please remember: if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand," Carson wrote.

End this violence now. Violence is never an appropriate response regardless of legitimate concerns. Please remember: if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand. — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) January 6, 2021

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar wrote that he was "disgusted" by the unfolding violence that ensued at the U.S. Capitol.

"Physical violence and the desecration of this hallowed symbol of our democracy must end," Azar added.

I am disgusted by the attack on the Capitol we witnessed today. Physical violence and the desecration of this hallowed symbol of our democracy must end. People must immediately and peacefully disperse. pic.twitter.com/i2BfN3cWtJ — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) January 6, 2021

"Most importantly, I want all of you to stay safe. Please take care of yourselves and loved ones," Azar wrote in a subsequent tweet.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote "Violence is always unacceptable. We must respect our constitution and democratic process."

Violence is always unacceptable. We must respect our constitution and democratic process. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) January 6, 2021

Similarly, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross wrote on Twitter that "violence is never the proper solution."

"The eyes of America's children and students – the rising generation who will inherit the republic we leave them – are watching what is unfolding in Washington today," wrote Elisabeth DeVos, Trump's Secretary of Education, adding "we must set a better example for them."

"The disruptions and violence must end, the law must be upheld, and the work of the people must go on," DeVos wrote.