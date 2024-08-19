Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks rallied Monday and what's on the radar for the next session.

Gold run

The commodity hit a new high in Monday's session: $2,549.90.

It is now up 8 out of 9 sessions. Thanks to CNBC data teamer Chris Hayes for the stats and facts.

Gold is up 4.5% in those nine days. Silver is up 8.4% in that same period.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up 6.3% in a week and 10% in nine days.

The dollar

The Dollar Index hit its lowest level since Jan. 5 on Monday morning.

A weaker dollar sometimes is good for U.S. exporters as their stuff gets less expensive for overseas buyers.

There are lots of examples of exporters, but Procter & Gamble is one that comes to mind. The stock is up nearly 5% so far in August. The S&P 500 is up about 1.5% in August.

Lowe's

The home improvement company reports quarterly numbers before the bell.

The stock is up 5% in the past three months.

Lowe's is up 11% in a year, and the stock is 7.3% from the March high.

Home Depot is also up 5% in three months. The stock has gained nearly 11% in the past year, and it's 8.5% from the March high.

This is probably not an exact apples-to-apples comparison, but luxury home furnishings company RH is 30% from the September high. Shares are down 23% in a year.

Amer Sports

CNBC TV's Brandon Gomez will be watching for the numbers before the bell from this sporting goods company. Amer Sports' brands include Salomon, Atomic, Wilson and Louisville Slugger.

The stock is down about 24% in the past three months. The stock is 32% from the 52-week high hit back in March. Amer, however, is up 12% in a month.

Dick's Sporting Goods is 3% from the June high. Shares are up 16.5% in three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is 27% from the 52-week high hit in March. The stock is up 3% in three months.

Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines

The federal government is expected to offer a decision on the merger between Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will be watching.

Since Dec. 3 when the deal was announced, Alaska Air is down 12% and Hawaiian Airlines is up 225%.

The NYSE Arca Airline Index is down 11% since Dec. 3.

Aside from Hawaiian, SkyWest Airlines has been another leader of the index since Dec. 3: Shares have added 53% in that period.

Texas Instruments

We're watching Texas Instruments on Tuesday as the company holds a "capital management call."

We'll also be listening for any hints on strategies around Elliott Management's activist campaign.

The stock is flat since the news broke back in May that Elliott was taking a stake.

Texas Instruments is up nearly 18% so far this year.

Texas Instruments is a component of the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which is up 43.7% year to date.

Berkshire Hathaway