news

Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks rallied Monday and what's on the radar for the next session.

Gold run

  • The commodity hit a new high in Monday's session: $2,549.90.
  • It is now up 8 out of 9 sessions. Thanks to CNBC data teamer Chris Hayes for the stats and facts.
  • Gold is up 4.5% in those nine days. Silver is up 8.4% in that same period.
  • The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up 6.3% in a week and 10% in nine days.
The dollar

  • The Dollar Index hit its lowest level since Jan. 5 on Monday morning.
  • A weaker dollar sometimes is good for U.S. exporters as their stuff gets less expensive for overseas buyers.
  • There are lots of examples of exporters, but Procter & Gamble is one that comes to mind. The stock is up nearly 5% so far in August. The S&P 500 is up about 1.5% in August.

Lowe's

  • The home improvement company reports quarterly numbers before the bell.
  • The stock is up 5% in the past three months.
  • Lowe's is up 11% in a year, and the stock is 7.3% from the March high.
  • Home Depot is also up 5% in three months. The stock has gained nearly 11% in the past year, and it's 8.5% from the March high.
  • This is probably not an exact apples-to-apples comparison, but luxury home furnishings company RH is 30% from the September high. Shares are down 23% in a year.

Amer Sports

  • CNBC TV's Brandon Gomez will be watching for the numbers before the bell from this sporting goods company. Amer Sports' brands include Salomon, Atomic, Wilson and Louisville Slugger.
  • The stock is down about 24% in the past three months. The stock is 32% from the 52-week high hit back in March. Amer, however, is up 12% in a month.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods is 3% from the June high. Shares are up 16.5% in three months.
  • Academy Sports and Outdoors is 27% from the 52-week high hit in March. The stock is up 3% in three months.

  • Jill Schneider on the CNBC Flash Desk pointed out that Berkshire Hathaway B shares hit a new high on Monday.
  • Berkshire Hathaway B shares are up 26% in 2024, and they are up 4.3% in a week.

This article tagged under:

